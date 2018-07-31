So Um, Why Is Everyone Talking About "Bigfoot Erotica?" 

If you’re wondering why the term “Bigfoot erotica” has been in the news lately, you’re not the only one.

It all began when Virginia congressional candidate and longtime journalist Leslie Cockburn (who happens to be Olivia Wilde’s mom) stumbled upon some interesting content on her Republican opponent Denver Riggleman’s Instagram page.

Whatever did she find? You guessed it, a seeming predilection for Bigfoot erotica (which, yes, is exactly what it sounds like).

“My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill,” Cockburn tweeted alongside a screengrab from Riggleman’s Instagram, which features a Bigfoot illustration with a “censored” bar covering its genitals.

So, OK, he’s not necessarily condoning or admitting to his own adoption of the folklore-inspired fetish, but he is writing a book about the creature—his second to date.

In fact, Riggleman claims that despite his extensive research on Bigfoot, he didn’t know Bigfoot erotica was a genre. “I didn’t know there was Bigfoot erotica, even with all my Bigfoot studies,” he told the Conservative Review. “I thought this was such a joke that nobody would ever be dumb enough to think that this was real, but I guess [Cockburn’s] campaign did.” He describes his upcoming book as “a sort of joke anthropological study on Bigfoot believers.”

Sadly, the Bigfoot erotica conversation has grown to eclipse the first part of Cockburn’s tweet, which mentions a far graver (and more applicable) offense on Riggleman’s behalf: possible ties to a known white supremacist.

Cockburn’s tweet refers to uncovered video footage of Riggleman campaigning alongside white nationalist Isaac Smith in 2005.

This claim is particularly relevant given that Virginia’s 5th Congressional District (which Riggleman and Cockburn are campaigning for) includes the town where last summer’s horrific and deadly white supremacist rally took place: Charlottesville.

Honestly, a politician’s sexual fetish (or lack thereof) isn’t going to dictate how they serve in office. An alignment with racism, however, is a good indicator of things to come.