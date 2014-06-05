Polish Fanatics Can Now Paint Their Walls with OPI Nail Colors

Image zoom Courtesy (2)

Has the thought of covering your walls with your favorite shade of nail polish ever crossed your mind? If it has, you're not the only one! In the first ever collaboration of its kind, OPI has teamed up with interior paint line Clark+Kensington to create an exclusive color palette featuring an assortment of their classic lacquer hues. Launching June 10 exclusively at ACE Hardware, the collection will make it possible for OPI's most popular nail shades to adorn the homes of polish fanatics everywhere.

By matching home, fashion, beauty, and color in unexpected ways, the brands hope to inspire a new generation of home decorators. Designed to appeal to a variety of styles, the collaboration will include three collections: The Artist, The Wild Heart, and The Romantic, each comprised of six of the OPI's fan-favorite colors like OPI Red, Keeping Suzi at Bay, and Miami Beet.

After introducing polishes inspired by Coca-Cola, the Ford Mustang, and a bevy of celebrities like Gwen Stefani and Mariah Carey, we have to wonder what OPI will dream up next!

