Get Ready for This Plus-Size Lingerie Collection Inspired by Fifty Shades of Grey 

If bondage-like straps and peekaboo lace are a couple elements you'd expect to find in a Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired line, you won't be disappointed by this one. The plus-size lingerie collection, called Modern Boudoir, is an extension of Ashley Graham Collections. You might remember Graham from Lane Bryant's I'm No Angel campaign—but the model has also been busy developing her own brand.

This isn't the typical plus-size lingerie line, and it is answering a problem that many women face shopping for undergarments. Graham shared with WWD: "I could find sexy bras and I could find supportive bras, but it was never sexy and supportive together." So, she decided to create her own solution by filling that void.

For the past five seasons the collection has been successful at Canada's plus-size retailer Addition Elle, and now the lingerie line is expanding into the U.S. market. Unfortunately, you'll have to wait until August to get your hands on the sultry undergarments at nordstrom.com. Come October they will be available in the department store's Wauwatosa, WI and Minneapolis, MN locations.

