The New Plus-Size Activewear Line We Can't Get Enough Of

Fashion's athletic trend show no signs of slowing down—and now plus size retailer Fullbeauty is venturing into sport for sizes 12 through 32. "When you think of the brands that come to mind for active wear, it's for a younger or smaller customer," says Patricia Simigran, Fullbeauty SVP and General Brand Manager for Woman Within. "There was nobody out there that offered something for this curvier customer. Athleisure had always been big for us, but now this collection can take her to the gym and then to shopping with a girlfriend."

The 20-piece line, which starts at $25 and ranges to $65, features tanks, tees, and leggings and is divided up into four collections: Work It, Live It, Flex It, and Feel It. Items include moisture wicking fabric, mesh panels for cooling, and flat cover-stitch seaming to prevent that dreaded chafing. And as for droopy yoga pants, say goodbye. “Ours are made with two pieces, so it doesn’t fall down and everything stays in place,” says Simigran.

To celebrate Fullbeauty Sport, the brand invites all women to share pictures of themselves being active with the hashtag #bepowerfull. Adds Simigran, “We really wanted every woman to feel inspired and strong in their clothes. Now they can.”

Take a look at the new Fullbeauty Sport campaign here: