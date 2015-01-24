Play the Sexy Spy: The Americans Costume Designer Launches Lingerie with Cosabella

Image zoom James Minchin/FX

Whether you're a fan of FX's original series The Americans or a fan of clothing that has a slight '80s vibe, you're going to want to snap up Cosabella's latest collaboration. The lingerie brand has teamed up with the costume designer from The Americans, Jenny Gering, on a curated line of lingerie inspired by the mystery and seductiveness of the show's main character, Elizabeth Jennings (played by Keri Russell).

"We [FX and I] were trying to figure out a partnership that would highlight just sort of the mystery and the whole espionage aspect perhaps of what we do on the show," Gering tells InStyle exclusively. "Cosabella is such a good fit for the character because it’s so sort of streamlined and elegant but at the same time it’s sexy, but without being overtly girly... It seemed like the perfect fit and it just turned out so well."

Gering curated a small collection of pieces that reflect Elizabeth's aesthetic while still remaining in the period of the show, which takes place right after Ronald Reagan is elected as president in the 1980s. "It was just much more about making sure that the pieces in this collection made sense for who Elizabeth is," she notes. The collection includes garter belts, chemises, bras, panties, robes, and slips. Gering's favorite piece is a slightly bronzed bra and panty set (below) that she hopes to have Russell wear at some point during the show.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

The lingerie collaboration is available now in Cosabella boutiques in New York, Miami, and Atlanta as well as on cosabella.com from now until Feb. 23. Plus, tune in to the season premiere of season three of The Americans is January 28th.

