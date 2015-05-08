Play Ball! A League of Their Own Cast Reunites for Charming Showdown 

The secret to a home-run film? Hire Tom Hanks to play the manager of a baseball team tasked with leading a misfit squad (Rosie O'Donnell, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, and Madonna) to all-star success.

1992's A League of Their Own reminded us that "there's no crying in baseball!" but a cast reunion yesterday almost left us begging for a tissue. Rosie O'Donnell and Geena Davis joined forces to lead two competing teams for the ultimate softball showdown during Davis's Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas. Yes, the moment was historical, but it was the arrival of sisters Gina Casey and Alice Fracasso, members of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, which inspired the film, that called for an epic occasion.

"Talk about a softball game for the ages!" Davis said in a release. "This will be so much fun. And just so everyone knows, there is no way my team is losing to Rosie's team." The results? Team Davis took home the bragging rights with a 7-3 win, but of course, the two actresses practiced sportsmanship and snapped an adorable selfie.

Instagram/gdigm

