Platforms Are Back! Shop 18 Styles That'll Give You A Little Lift

Who doesn’t love a little lift? For what may feel like forever, single sole shoes were It. Season after season designers accessorized looks with down-to-earth shoes—literally. But ever since the Spring 2015 collections hit the scene last fall, it looks like the platform is back in a big way.

Victoria Beckham accessorized her spring offerings with chunky, strappy platforms (pictured, above). Another designer to embrace the trend was Hedi Slimane of Saint Laurent, who decorated his spring line up with glitzy platforms that were dressed up with studs and spikes. And while these offerings skewed both minimal and/or glam, the rise in platforms is also in tune with the '70s moment happening in fashion today. Keep scrolling to shop every type of platform, from metallics to pastels, at all price points. And rest assured, these picks will elevate your spring style.

Neutrals

Shop it: Joie, $320, shopbop.com; Michael Kors, $950, net-a-porter.com; Topshop, $90, topshop.com

Florals

Shop it: Aldo, $90, heels.com; Stella McCartney, $810, net-a-porter.com; Soles, $150, revolveclothing.com

Metallics

Shop it: Forever 21, $33, forever21.com; Gucci, $675, saksfifthavenue.com; Zara, $119, zara.com

Jewel-Tones

Shop it: Steve Madden, $109, macys.com; Prada, $830, saksfifthavenue.com; Just Fab, $55, heels.com

All Black

Shop it: MissGuided, $60, missguided.com; Saint Laurent, $795, barneys.com; Stuart Weitzman, $485, bergdorfgoodman.com

Pastels

Shop it: Dorothy Perkins, $49, dorothyperkins.com; Carvela, $192, johnlewis.com; River Island, $110, riverisland.com

