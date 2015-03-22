Platforms Are Back! Shop 18 Styles That'll Give You A Little Lift

Who doesn’t love a little lift? For what may feel like forever, single sole shoes were It. Season after season designers accessorized looks with down-to-earth shoes—literally. But ever since the Spring 2015 collections hit the scene last fall, it looks like the platform is back in a big way.
Victoria Beckham accessorized her spring offerings with chunky, strappy platforms (pictured, above). Another designer to embrace the trend was Hedi Slimane of Saint Laurent, who decorated his spring line up with glitzy platforms that were dressed up with studs and spikes. And while these offerings skewed both minimal and/or glam, the rise in platforms is also in tune with the '70s moment happening in fashion today. Keep scrolling to shop every type of platform, from metallics to pastels, at all price points. And rest assured, these picks will elevate your spring style.
Neutrals
Shop it: Joie, $320, shopbop.com; Michael Kors, $950, net-a-porter.com; Topshop, $90, topshop.com
Florals
Shop it: Aldo, $90, heels.com; Stella McCartney, $810, net-a-porter.com; Soles, $150, revolveclothing.com
Metallics
Shop it: Forever 21, $33, forever21.com; Gucci, $675, saksfifthavenue.com; Zara, $119, zara.com
Jewel-Tones
Shop it: Steve Madden, $109, macys.com; Prada, $830, saksfifthavenue.com; Just Fab, $55, heels.com
All Black
Shop it: MissGuided, $60, missguided.com; Saint Laurent, $795, barneys.com; Stuart Weitzman, $485, bergdorfgoodman.com
Pastels
Shop it: Dorothy Perkins, $49, dorothyperkins.com; Carvela, $192, johnlewis.com; River Island, $110, riverisland.com
