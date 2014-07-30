The Pixie Craze Continues! See Scarlett Johansson's Dramatic Cut

The recent lob and blue hair trends in Hollywood are definitely having a moment, but Scarlett Johansson isn't letting the wave of celebrity pixies go on the wayside. While out in New York City this week, the mom-to-be showed off her new crop, which featured long, sweeping fringe, and an updated pale blond shade.

Aside from her daring mullet back in 2003 and last year's chin-length bob, this is the shortest we've seen the star go so far! Still, Johansson is no stranger to changing up her hair color for a role, as evidenced by the many brunet and auburn shades she has tried out in the past, and the platinum hue showcased in her latest film, Lucy. "The best thing about hair color is that it's only temporary!" she previously told InStyle on her ever-changing look. "I've been inspired by everyone from Lucille Ball to Brigitte Bardot."

