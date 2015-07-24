13 Times Pixels Star Ashley Benson Slayed on Instagram

Ashley Benson stars as one of A’s playthings on Pretty Little Liars, but in her latest role, the actress is taking control. In Pixels, out in theaters Friday, she plays Lady Lisa, a fierce and ultra-glam video game warrior who’s suddenly brought to life when aliens attack the earth using footage of arcade characters from a 1980s time capsule. But even when Benson isn’t busy kicking ass onscreen alongside co-stars Adam Sandler, Josh Gad, and Kevin James, she’s still focused on the camera, snapping tons of pics to share with her fans on Instagram. Scroll down to see 13 times that she really killed it.

1. When she made sitting alone in a restaurant look cool.

2. When she kicked her travel style up a notch in a pair of leather leggings—on a helicopter, of course.

3. When she took the ultimate mirror selfie with her Spring Breakers co-stars Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rachel Korine.

4. When she made us wish that we were in her girl gang with Shay Mitchell.

5. When she knew that including two of the best photo props, a pup and a trendy ear cuff, would be Insta-gold.

6. When she compared herself to Carrie Bradshaw. Because really, don’t we all?

7. When she gave us new #fitspo goals, just by hanging around.

8. When she and her PLL co-stars gave us festival FOMO.

9. When she proved that you don’t really need to be in a picture as long as your background is on point.

10. When she had what was probably the funniest fiesta ever with her Pixels co-star, Josh Gad.

11. When she inadvertently became the new leader of the “Wet hair, don’t care” movement.

12. When she and PLL co-star Tyler Blackburn threw some major shade—or, rather, shade envy—our way.

13. When she proved that it's OK to make a #duckface, as long as you pair it with a cool bikini.

