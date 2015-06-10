Prepare to Aca-Lose Your Cool, Pitch Perfect 3 Is Happening

If Pitch Perfect 2 left you pining for more of the Barden Bellas, don’t fret. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal and Gold Circle have sealed the deal for a third installment of the franchise that has pitch-slapped the world.

Negotiations with Kay Cannon, who wrote the first two flicks, have reportedly begun, so expect our favorite top 100 summer jams to get the acapella treatment (will Britney Spears’s “Pretty Girls” make the cut?). And while brunette darling Hailee Steinfeld has signed up to return, Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, our favorite on-camera dynamic duo, have yet to ink an agreement to once more channel Beca and Fat Amy. Spoiler alert: Most of the star Bellas flipped their graduation tassels to the right in the sequel, meaning it’s unclear as to who will return for another aca-awesome appearance. But with $160.9 million box office earnings for Perfect 2 already, one thing’s for sure: The third installment is bound to hit the high note.

