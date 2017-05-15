The Pitch Perfect Ladies Cannot Stop Instagramming Their Mexican Vacay

The Barden Bellas are having the most aca-mazing time in Mexico. The ladies, who just finished filming Pitch Perfect 3, still hadn't had enough of each other, so they planned a group vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Soooo we decided we love each other so much, we had to go on a holiday x #bellas4life," Rebel Wilson captioned a group pic of her and her cast mates sharing a pair of oversize frozen drinks. Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jackle, and Shelley Regner, all made the trip, and according to Instagram, they're having the best time. Not that we're surprised.

From group photos on the beach at sunset to shenanigans in the pool, scroll down for the Bellas' most envy-inducing 'grams.

It's hard. A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on May 13, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Please do not feed the animals. A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on May 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Hashtag sunset fucking hoes dot gov A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on May 14, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Beach hair don't care 😎 A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on May 13, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

When ur about to get dunked by @rebelwilson but u realize ur wearing a strapless top 😜 A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on May 14, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

☀️🌸☀️ A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on May 14, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

I'm feeling so HOT right now xx. Ps this is an orange peeled, making a dessert xx A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on May 12, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

#TeamBellas A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on May 14, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Sunset posers x A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on May 14, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Vacation x2 and a @luv_martha suit A post shared by kelleyjakle (@kelleyjakle) on May 13, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Which straw is mine?! #margarita #bellasgetaway A post shared by Shelley Regner (@shelleyregner) on May 12, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

RELATED: The Barden Bellas Take the NFL—and Have the Best Time

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters Dec. 22, 2017.