The Pitch Perfect Ladies Cannot Stop Instagramming Their Mexican Vacay

May 15, 2017 @ 9:15 am

The Barden Bellas are having the most aca-mazing time in Mexico. The ladies, who just finished filming Pitch Perfect 3, still hadn't had enough of each other, so they planned a group vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Soooo we decided we love each other so much, we had to go on a holiday x #bellas4life," Rebel Wilson captioned a group pic of her and her cast mates sharing a pair of oversize frozen drinks. Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jackle, and Shelley Regner, all made the trip, and according to Instagram, they're having the best time. Not that we're surprised.

From group photos on the beach at sunset to shenanigans in the pool, scroll down for the Bellas' most envy-inducing 'grams.

It's hard.

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Please do not feed the animals.

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Hashtag sunset fucking hoes dot gov

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Beach hair don't care 😎

A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on

When ur about to get dunked by @rebelwilson but u realize ur wearing a strapless top 😜

A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on

☀️🌸☀️

A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on

I'm feeling so HOT right now xx. Ps this is an orange peeled, making a dessert xx

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

#TeamBellas

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

Sunset posers x

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

Vacation x2 and a @luv_martha suit

A post shared by kelleyjakle (@kelleyjakle) on

Which straw is mine?! #margarita #bellasgetaway

A post shared by Shelley Regner (@shelleyregner) on

RELATED: The Barden Bellas Take the NFL—and Have the Best Time

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters Dec. 22, 2017.

