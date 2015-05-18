Pitch Perfect 2 Earned More in Its First Weekend than the Original's Total Box-Office Take

Talk about an aca-amazing opening! Pitch Perfect 2 dominated the box office this weekend, earning more than $70 million to take the top spot. The film faced some stiff competition in Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy’s film Mad Max: Fury Road, but the musical comedy easily eclipsed the action flick by more than $35 million.

And the killer haul was record-setting in more ways than one—Pitch Perfect 2 made more money in its opening weekend than the first Pitch Perfect made in its entire domestic box-office run.

RELATED: Anna Kendrick Kills It in an A Capella Riff-Off Against James Corden

Courtesy Photo

The Elizabeth Banks-directed sequel stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, and Anna Camp, and features a slew of hilarious cameos from Snoop Dogg, the Green Bay Packers, Robin Roberts and more. Needless to say, it's a must watch—we suggest you check it out, stat.

RELATED: Pitch Perfect 2's Costume Designer Gives Us the Scoop on the Barden Bellas' New Look