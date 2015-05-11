See the Pitch Perfect 2 Stars' Aca-Amazing Outfits at the World Premiere

The pitches are back—and as stunning as ever. At the world premiere of the Pitch Perfect 2, the Barden Bellas reunited on the red carpet and put on an aca-perfect parade of looks that would've rivaled any on-stage performance.

As director of the sequel (and facetious acapella commentator), Elizabeth Banks pulled out all the stops—and landed on our best-dressed list. She eschewed gowns for the night and went for a shimmery re-embroidered crepe scarf Marchesa halter top and matching black embroidered trousers, complete with jewelry by Eva Fehren and Monica Vinader, and black pumps.

Meanwhile, Anna Kendrick went for a modern minimalist look with a color-block one-shoulder Stella McCartney design that not only hugged her every curve, but also flaunted a cut-out detail at the waist. Graziela Gems ear cuffs, Melissa Kaye Jewelry rings, and a silver Lee Savage clutch rounded out her look.

Funny gal Rebel Wilson was absolutely radiant in an embellished emerald green peplum Marina Rinaldi dress, complementing the sparkle with metallic silver pumps.

Hailee Steinfeld may be a Barden Bella newcomer, but she's a pro on the red carpet. She happily fused masculinity and femininity with a tuxedo-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Anna Camp dropped jaws in a cut-out Philipp Plein jersey dress embroidered with handmade Swarovski crystals.

And finally, Brittany Snow revealed glimpses of skin in a siren-red cut-out gown, furthering the glam with a matching bold red lip and a gilded Lee Savage clutch.

