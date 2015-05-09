Pitch Perfect 2 Premiere: See All the Celebrity Instagrams!

The Bella Bardens are back—on Instagram! For the premiere of Pitch Perfect 2 in sunny Los Angeles yesterday, the hilarious (and gorgeous) cast, including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Elizabeth Banks and Rebel Wilson strutted their best stuff on the red carpet. And in the style of the modern movie promo, the girls were hitting up social media with some inside-access and carpet pics. But it wasn't only pretty-pretty shots. With these leadings ladies, you better bet there were some pithy one-liners. Just look at Kendrick's self-deprecating post above (we are seriously girl-crushing), which she paired with this caption: "Party/After Party/Truth In Advertising." More below!

A serious turn-out.

#BecaEffinMitchell

A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Kendrick jamming on the carpet.

When your jam comes on during a red carpet and you don't give a

A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

A close-up of Kendrick's ear bling.

Today I'm icy but I'm praying for some more snow #Pitch2Premiere

A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Wilson aka Fat Amy channeling Old Hollywood beauty.

Thanks again to all the fans who came out tonight x love youse x

A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

Just the girls.

These girls crack me up and are such hotties @brittsnowhuh @annakendrick47 #teambellas

A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

A backstage peep.

Backstage at the premiere, I love these glamours x

A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

Camp and Skylar Astin getting their glam on. 

 

#Repost @skylarastin with @repostapp. ・・・ This is what it's all about. #pitchperfect2

A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on

 

Camp finding a friendly face on the carpet.

Snow hanging with gal pals.

Oldest bestest. Favorites. #PitchPerfect2

A photo posted by Brittany Snow (@brittsnowhuh) on

The elevator Pitch, pun intended. 

All that matters... Is these people... And getting out of this elevator. #PitchPerfect2

A photo posted by Brittany Snow (@brittsnowhuh) on

