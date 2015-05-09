Pitch Perfect 2 Premiere: See All the Celebrity Instagrams!

The Bella Bardens are back—on Instagram! For the premiere of Pitch Perfect 2 in sunny Los Angeles yesterday, the hilarious (and gorgeous) cast, including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Elizabeth Banks and Rebel Wilson strutted their best stuff on the red carpet. And in the style of the modern movie promo, the girls were hitting up social media with some inside-access and carpet pics. But it wasn't only pretty-pretty shots. With these leadings ladies, you better bet there were some pithy one-liners. Just look at Kendrick's self-deprecating post above (we are seriously girl-crushing), which she paired with this caption: "Party/After Party/Truth In Advertising." More below!A serious turn-out.
Kendrick jamming on the carpet.
RELATED: Watch the Latest Clip of Pitch Perfect 2
A close-up of Kendrick's ear bling.
Wilson aka Fat Amy channeling Old Hollywood beauty.
Just the girls.
A backstage peep.
RELATED: Don't Wait Until Pitch Perfect 2 to Hear Anna Kendrick Sing
Camp and Skylar Astin getting their glam on.
Camp finding a friendly face on the carpet.
Snow hanging with gal pals.
The elevator Pitch, pun intended.
RELATED: Hear the Bellas Sing "Cups" in the Pitch Perfect 2 Trailer