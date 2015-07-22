Watch the Completely Hilarious Pitch Perfect 2 Gag Reel

Prepare to LOL: the Pitch Perfect 2 gag reel was just released, and it's laugh-out-loud funny. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittnay Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, and more of the film's stars are featured in the completely hilarious outtakes, which include everything from Snow's failed attempt at getting the crew to jump into a pool to a dorky voice from Kendrick that is one for the books.

But don't worry, this won't be the last you'll see of the Barden Bellas—after the smashing success of the sequel, Pitch Perfect 3 is currently in the works, and Kendrick, Wilson, and Steinfeld are all confirmed to appear.

Watch the gag reel below, and own Pitch Perfect 2 when it comes to Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on Sept. 22.

RELATED: Confirmed! Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson Will Return for Pitch Perfect 3