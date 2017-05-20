Pippa's Wedding: Meghan Markle Is in the House

It's official, people! Meghan Markle is in the building!

We've been waiting all day to see a glimpse of Prince Harry's beloved at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding festivities. While it was initially reported that Markle would attend the ceremony alongside the Prince, Harry was spotted dashing into St. Mark's Church sans the 35-year-old Suits actress, much to our chagrin.

Markle did, however make it to the reception at the Middletons' Bucklebury, Berkshire estate, E! News reports, where she took in a dramatic flyover by a WWII plane, among other thrills. Here's what we know: Harry picked her up in an Audi brought her to the lavish party around 7:15 or 7:30. We are all anxiously waiting to catch a glimpse of her outfit, but in the meantime, will have to content ourselves with the adorable pictures of grumpy Prince George during his very relatable toddler moment after the ceremony earlier.

Markle got to town on Wednesday, and was immediately spirited to Kensington Palace; since, she was spotted partaking of various beauty treatments in order to get ready for the big event.

We can't wait to find out more! And hopefully see what Meghan wore!