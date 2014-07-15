Pippa Update! Middleton Shows Off Her Street Style in London

Image zoom FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Pippa Middleton is looking good! Fresh off a team bike ride across the United States and her first-ever television interview with Matt Lauer on the Today show, the style star showed off her toned physique while out and about in London. For a lunch date in the city, Middleton wore a casual summer look that consisted of a color-block black-and-white number, studded leather sandals, aviator sunnies, and a Gucci bamboo handle bag. Her style never seems to miss a beat.

