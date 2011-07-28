Pippa Is One of the Most-Searched Baby Names

Pippa Middleton is now inspiring babies! The Daily Mail reports that Pippa—and the formal version, Phillipa—is the most popular name searched on the baby namesite Nameberry.com so far this year, with page views for the name soaring since the Royal Wedding. Elula, Luna, Hadley, and Mila (as in Mila Kunis) round out the top five searched baby girl names on the site, while Asher, Arlo, Everett, Flynn, and Archer were popular searches for baby boys.

Can't get enough Pippa? Check out some of her latest outfit photos in the gallery.

MORE PIPPA NEWS!• Pippa Middleton TV Special Coming Soon!• Pippa Middleton's Summer Style!