Pippa Middleton's Writing Gig, Williams and Sharapova in French Open Finals, and More

1. Anglophiles, listen up: Pippa Middleton is now Vanity Fair's contributing editor. [Vanity Fair]

2. French Open showdown! Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are in the finals. [NYT]

3. Find out the best and worst celebrity headphones, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation Aviators. [Fixya]

4. Go inside jewelry designer Lulu Frost's studio. [StyleList]

5. Revlon and Marchesa are teaming up for a new line of beauty products. [WWD]

6. The Wedding Crashers are back! Will you see Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson's The Internship this weekend? [Fandango]