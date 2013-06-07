Pippa Middleton's Writing Gig, Williams and Sharapova in French Open Finals, and More

GF/bauergriffinonline.com; Getty Images (2); BFAnyc/Sipa USA; Imaxtree.com; Courtesy Photo
InStyle Staff
Jun 07, 2013 @ 12:15 pm

1. Anglophiles, listen up: Pippa Middleton is now Vanity Fair's contributing editor. [Vanity Fair]

2. French Open showdown! Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are in the finals. [NYT]

3. Find out the best and worst celebrity headphones, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation Aviators. [Fixya]

4. Go inside jewelry designer Lulu Frost's studio. [StyleList]

5. Revlon and Marchesa are teaming up for a new line of beauty products. [WWD]

6. The Wedding Crashers are back! Will you see Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson's The Internship this weekend? [Fandango]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!