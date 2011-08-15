Pippa Middleton's Summer Style: See the Photos!

Pippa Middleton was spotted at boyfriend Alex Loudon's cricket match in London this weekend, wearing a poppy-colored sundress. She paired the style with sunglasses, a white cardigan and nude flats (which she took off while strolling around the field). Click “See the Photos” for more of Pippa Middleton’s most recent outfits.

Tell us: Do you like Pippa’s style? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

MORE PIPPA NEWS:• Pippa Middleton TV Special Coming Soon!• Would You Wear Nude Pantyhose Like Pippa?• Are You a Kate or a Pippa?