Pippa Middleton's Style: Her Latest Looks!

WENN; Fame Pictures
InStyle Staff
Aug 26, 2011 @ 11:15 am

Pippa Middleton's supply of summer outfits is seemingly endless! Recently, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister stepped out wearing a summery blush Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent maxi dress, as well as a black Fay trench coat with beige trim, which she paired with her nude Russell and Bromley flats and Ri2k handbag. Click through the gallery for more Pippa outfits. Tell us: Do you like Pippa’s style? Leave your thoughts in the comments!MORE PIPPA NEWS:Would You Wear Nude Pantyhose Like Pippa?Are You a Kate or a Pippa?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!