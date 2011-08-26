Pippa Middleton's Style: Her Latest Looks!

Pippa Middleton's supply of summer outfits is seemingly endless! Recently, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister stepped out wearing a summery blush Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent maxi dress, as well as a black Fay trench coat with beige trim, which she paired with her nude Russell and Bromley flats and Ri2k handbag. Click through the gallery for more Pippa outfits. Tell us: Do you like Pippa’s style? Leave your thoughts in the comments!MORE PIPPA NEWS:• Would You Wear Nude Pantyhose Like Pippa?• Are You a Kate or a Pippa?