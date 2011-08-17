Pippa Middleton's Style: Her Latest Looks!

Splash News; FilmMagic
InStyle Staff
Aug 17, 2011 @ 2:15 pm

Pippa Middleton's supply of summer dresses is seemingly endless! Recently, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister stepped out wearing a safety-pin print dress by Whistles under her black leather jacket and a clutch by Lamb 1887, as well as a color-blocked stone and navy frock, which she accessorized with a new crocodile iteration of her favorite Modalu bag. Click through the gallery for more Pippa outfits.

Tell us: Do you like Pippa’s style? Leave your thoughts in the comments!MORE PIPPA NEWS:Would You Wear Nude Pantyhose Like Pippa?Are You a Kate or a Pippa?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!