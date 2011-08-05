Pippa Middleton's Style: 50 Awesome Outfit Photos!

Ever since Pippa Middleton grabbed the world’s attention with her stunning form-fitting Alexander McQueen gown as her big sister’s maid of honor, we’ve taken a closer look at this stylish Brit. Just this summer, we’ve spotted her in everything from Bulgari to the go-to British brand Whistles. Click “See the Photos” for more of Pippa Middleton's outfits.

