Pippa Middleton's Red Accessories Make a Comeback

While Pippa Middleton changes her accessories often, there's one look she always returns to—her red Prada satchel and London Sole ballet flats. This week, she wore the strawberry-hued items paired with a floral dress for a Starbucks run in London (far right), the first time since pairing them with an LBD and leopard scarf in October. (Pick up the same flats for $165 at londonsole.com.) Tell us: What are your favorite accessories in your closet?

