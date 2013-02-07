Pippa Middleton's Printed Blue Scarf: Now Available

Not only did Pippa Middleton look chic strolling about London in Beulah's blue scarf and a matching Ted Baker trench, but her heart-print accessory is also for a good cause! The UK has an initiative called that Blue Heart Campaign that fights against human trafficking, and Beulah designed the cashmere warmer to show its support. And now you can help the fight, too! The piece is available exclusively on ahalife.com for $130, and 10% is going straight to Blue Heart. Well done, Pips!

Plus, see more of Pippa's best oufits.

MORE:• Kate Spade Named This Bag After Pippa• Pippa’s Chic Book Tour Looks• What Kate and Pippa Wear to Weddings