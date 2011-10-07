Pippa Middleton's New Favorite Label: Suzannah

Brit brand Suzannah scored a new fan when Pippa Middleton stopped by the London store for a mini shopping spree. The 28-year-old scooped up a heart-print blouse and a peridot dress. “Yes, I have a wonderful new customer who is keen to discover new brands,” the label’s designer Suzannah Crabb (inset) tells InStyle.com. “She loved the fact she was buying British.” Most recently, the Duchess’s younger sister wore the green look to a country wedding. “This tea dress was inspired by an antique gown that I bought in Paris, and I made the silhouette sexier,” says Crabb. Snag these pieces and more on suzannah.com.

