Pippa Middleton's Milli Millu Bag: Designer Reveals Why the Look Works

Pippa Middleton's carryall lasts her all year long. The royal-in-law has been spotted in this neutral tan shoulder bag—the "Vienna" style by London company Milli Millu—in fall, winter, and spring, and we caught up with the designer to find out why it works so well for Miss P. "The Vienna has a very chic timeless look that I think fits Pippa’s style perfectly," said Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder and creative director of Milli Millu. "The combination of its sleek finish and very versatile cappuccino color on the outside and our incredibly practical signature interior on the inside with handy pockets for laptop, tablet, smart phone, and papers, makes it the perfect day-to-day bag for someone like Pippa, who is always on the go." The bag is made with light brown leather, features a gold lock, and is 15 inches long by 10.6 inches high. Scoop up one for $721 (the brand ships around the world) at millimillu.com.

