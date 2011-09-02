Pippa Middleton's Latest Looks: See the Photos!

Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 02, 2011 @ 1:10 pm

Pippa Middleton is all about denim lately! The younger Middleton sister paired her gray Goldsign straight-leg jeans with a silky white blouse and a brown crocodile Modalu bag in London yesterday. Earlier this week, she accessorized up her head-to-toe blue look with tan espadrille wedges and a matching Modalu bag. Click through the gallery for more Pippa outfits!

