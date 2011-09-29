Pippa Middleton's Latest Fall Outfits: See the Photos!

Pippa Middleton is all about neutrals this fall! Yesterday, Duchess Catherine’s younger sister stepped out in French Connection's blush "Penny's Party" dress ($248 at FrenchConnection.com), and earlier this week she paired a tan polka dot frock with a black blazer and her go-to Modalu bag. Click through the gallery to see Pippa's latest outfits!

