Pippa Middleton's Latest Fall Outfits: See the Photos!

Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 29, 2011 @ 10:45 am

Pippa Middleton is all about neutrals this fall! Yesterday, Duchess Catherine’s younger sister stepped out in French Connection's blush "Penny's Party" dress ($248 at FrenchConnection.com), and earlier this week she paired a tan polka dot frock with a black blazer and her go-to Modalu bag. Click through the gallery to see Pippa's latest outfits!

