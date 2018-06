Pippa Middleton's favorite store lately? French Connection! Yesterday, Duchess Catherine's younger sister wore a coffee-hued knit dress by the brand, and just today, she paired French Connection's dark wash jeans with a heart-print blouse and her go-to Modalu bag. Click through the gallery to see Pippa's latest fall outfits!

