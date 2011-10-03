Pippa Middleton's Gowns: Which Is Your Favorite?

When Pippa Middleton dresses up, she goes all out! For this weekend's Boodles Boxing Ball in London, Duchess Catherine's little sister picked the scarlet Begonia dress by Temperley London, one of her favorite go-to labels. She even sat front row to see the latest Temperley fashion show just a few weeks ago. The same look is available in white for $1,605 on shopbop.com. And this isn't the only gorgeous gown she's worn lately! What's your favorite formal look in Pippa's closet? Cast your vote in the poll below!

Rex; Startraksphoto; Bauer Griffin