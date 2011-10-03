Pippa Middleton's Gowns: Which Is Your Favorite?

Rex; Startraksphoto; Bauer Griffin
Caitlin Petreycik
Oct 03, 2011 @ 11:40 am

When Pippa Middleton dresses up, she goes all out! For this weekend's Boodles Boxing Ball in London, Duchess Catherine's little sister picked the scarlet Begonia dress by Temperley Londonone of her favorite go-to labels. She even sat front row to see the latest Temperley fashion show just a few weeks ago. The same look is available in white for $1,605 on shopbop.com. And this isn't the only gorgeous gown she's worn lately! What's your favorite formal look in Pippa's closet? Cast your vote in the poll below!

Rex; Startraksphoto; Bauer Griffin

MORE PIPPA NEWS:• Pippa’s Temperley Fashion Show Dress• Would You Wear Nude Pantyhose Like Pippa?• Are You a Kate or a Pippa?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!