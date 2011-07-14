Pippa Middleton's Favorite Bag: Coming Back in Stock!

Pippa Middleton's go-to top-handle Modalu bag sold out just days after she was spotted with it, but the brand is reissuing the style! Modalu is staggering the availability of the colors, so here's the breakdown of when they'll be in:

• August: Black Crocodile• September: Oak Crocodile• October: Black Leather, Brown Leather, Tan Leather and Shark• November: Red Leather

To be the first to know when the $272 bag arrives, check out Modalu.com, where you can sign up for updates. For more Pippa Middleton style, check out the gallery.

