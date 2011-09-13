Pippa Middleton's Fall Looks: See the Photos!

Bauer Griffin; Splash News
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 13, 2011 @ 3:30 pm

Pippa Middleton has her fall color palette down—black, white and red! The younger Middleton sister worked a swan-print Zara dress ($79.90 at Zara.com), which she punched up with a cherry Prada bag and matching ballet flats in London this week. She later paired her favorite red accessories with black skinnies, a ruffled blouse and a graphic leopard print scarf. Click through the gallery for more Pippa outfits!

MORE PIPPA NEWS:Would You Wear Nude Pantyhose Like Pippa?Are You a Kate or a Pippa?

