Pippa Middleton Wears a $294 Wimbledon White Dress to the Semifinals

Pippa Middleton’s third appearance at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships might just be her most fashionable. The newlywed stepped out at the All England Club with husband James Matthews on Friday in a low-cut Isabel Marant Étoile dress ($294; matchesfashion.com) that’s close to selling out.

Backgrid

The cream-colored dress, which retails for $490, features a plunging neckline, a buttoned silhouette with long sleeves, and an A-line skirt. Middleton paired the smart look with sensible tan strappy sandals (shop a similar pair here), a white fedora, and a navy crossbody saddle bag. The recent bride kept her accessories simple, allowing her engagement ring to shine.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Though the U.K.’s Andy Murray lost in the quarterfinal round, Middleton arrived just in time to see her family friend Roger Federer take the court in his semifinal match. The tennis legend was on-hand for Middleton’s wedding celebration in May, and her older sister Kate even revealed that he is her mom Carole’s celebrity crush. Here’s to hoping Kate, the Patron of Middleton, makes another appearance at the Championships before their close.

