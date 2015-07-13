Pippa Middleton Scores a Fashion Ace at the Wimbledon Championships

Pippa Middleton really loves tennis! The royal-in-law attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in high style yesterday, where she watched Novak Djokovic beat out Roger Federer in the men's final. For the event, the brunette beauty scored a fashion grand slam in a playful Tory Burch seahorse-print dress, which featured an ivory crochet skirt and grosgrain ribbon at the waist. Middleton topped off her winning look with a pair of dark aviators and delicate jewelry.

But this wasn't the 31-year-old's first trip to Wimbledon—she attended a match last week in a charming Suzannah frock and was spotted courtside several more times over the weekend. One thing's certain: Pippa knows how to serve up a sartorial ace.

