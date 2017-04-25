Pippa Middleton's Wedding Ceremony Is Technically Open to Crashers

Barring a surprise engagement and slapdash wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton’s May 20 nuptials are sure to be the English society event of the year.

That being said, snagging an invite is no simple task. Holding fast to Pippa’s traditional “no ring, no bring” rule, not even Markle can attend the official ceremony (she’s not about to miss that after-party, though).

But, likely to Pippa’s dismay, there might be a slight hiccup in the protocol. According to The Telegraph, a recently published guidance from the Church of England, titled “Celebrity Marriages in Anglican Cathedrals and Churches,” states that “a marriage is a public ceremony which at the least all parishioners are entitled to attend”—aka local crashers are welcome, as long as there’s room.

The ceremony will take place at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, so technically any Englefield church-goer can wish Middleton well on her big day—however, we have a sneaking suspicion that extra seats may be hard to come by.

But hey, we think we just came up with the plot for Wedding Crashers 2!