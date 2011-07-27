Pippa Middleton TV Special Coming Soon!

Pippa Middeton is getting her own TV special on TLC! Crazy About Pippa "focuses on Britain's most eligible bachelorette" the network stated in a press release. The hour-long special delves into the younger Middleton sister's life and work, and it's also revealed that her new brother-in-law, Prince Harry, refers to her as a "foxy filly!" Crazy About Pippa premieres on August 9th at 9 p.m. ET. Tell us, will you be tuning in?

