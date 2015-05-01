Pippa Middleton Steps Out in Style Ahead of Royal Birth

Does this mean that the Royal Baby is on its way? Pippa Middleton was spotted back in London this week after a trip to Venice, Italy, with boyfriend Nico Jackson last weekend, and we can only hope that this is an indication that her older sister Kate Middleton is prepping for child no. 2.

For the outing, Pippa hit the streets dressed in casual-cool look made up of a black ruffled top, tribal-print skirt, and open-front suede jacket. She topped off her ensemble with casual brogues, an oversized leather bag, and dark shades. Seems like the Royal-in-Law is more than ready to become an aunt again once again!

