Pippa Middleton Wows at Charity Event in a Sexy Blue Gown

Pippa Middleton is known for her athleticism, but on Saturday (Sept. 12) she displayed her sexy-feminine side while attending the annual Boodles Boxing Ball in London.

Middleton, who turned 32 earlier this week, was clad in an amazingly hot halter-neck bright blue Jenny Packham gown, which showed just a peek of skin below her bust. She accesorized her gorgeous look with a bejeweled clutch and silver strappy heels. The royal-adjacent was also smart when it came her beauty choices, keeping her face naturally fresh and wearing her tawny locks in loose waves.

Middleton stopped in at the charity event only days after completing a 47-mile swim-run competition in Sweden. The marathon runner was showing off her feminine side, but her chiseled arms underlined her super-toned bod. Talk about the perfect marriage of fitness and fashion!

