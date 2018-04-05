Pippa Middleton Seen for the First Time Since Her Father-in-Law Was Arrested for Rape

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews likely got quite a shock last week when James’s father, David Matthews, was arrested in France. The hotel mogul has been accused of raping a minor in the late 1990s, and he was detained at Paris’s Orly Airport.

Middleton has kept a low profile since the news broke, but she was seen riding her bike in London on Thursday, marking the first time she's been publicly spotted since her father-in-law’s arrest.

Kate Middleton’s younger sister kept it casual in a gray belted coat and dark wash skinny jeans, pairing the ensemble with flat buckled boots. She wore a helmet and dark shades, but failed to go incognito on the streets of London.

Pippa and her family have yet to publicly comment on the arrest, though Matthews has denied the allegations against him. A spokesperson for Pippa’s father-in-law told The Telegraph that he “categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contest the untrue and scandalous accusation.”

In news that will shock no one, the royal family has also stayed silent on the matter.