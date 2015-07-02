Pippa Middleton Runs a Marathon One Week After a 54-Mile Bike Race

Pippa Middleton is on the move! The beautiful Brit completed the Safaricom Marathon this week in Kenya, Africa, and needless to say, we're impressed. Not only did the royal-in-law run 26.2 miles in the blazing heat, but she did it in high-altitude air at more than 5,000 feet. Kate Middleton's sister ran the marathon to raise funds for the charity Tusk Trust, of which her brother-in-law Prince William is a patron.

But this isn't the only thing Pippa added to her athletic résumé this month—last week she teamed up with her brother James Middleton for a 54-mile charity bike ride from London to Brighton that benefited the British Heart Foundation. Talk about #fitspo.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's Best Looks Ever