Pippa Middleton Reworks Her Summer Dress

No need to stash your sleeveless dresses with a downturn in the temperature! Pippa Middleton sure doesn't. Duchess Catherine's little sister reworked her French Connection tiered silk frock to work for any season. She paired it with a light Whistles jacket and camel wedges for a casual look last week, and topped off the style with a black blazer and matching black shoes earlier this year. (Find the same dress for $248 at usa.frenchconnection.com.) Tell us: Do you like to winterize your summer pieces?

