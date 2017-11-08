Pippa Middleton has found the plush cardigan of your cold-weather dreams. The star was spotted biking around London on Wednesday in an oversize fuzzy gray sweater with red and white piping that's giving off serious holiday vibes.

The newlywed paired her cozy jumper with a blue button-up shirt, black skinny jeans, and Stuart Weitzman buckled boots (shop a similar pair here). Middleton pulled her hair back in an updo for the brisk bike ride and accessorized with round sunglasses and a burgundy backpack in the basket of her bike. See more celebrities riding bikes in our gallery.