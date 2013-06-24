Pippa Middleton Piles on the Trends for Friend's Wedding

With Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge on maternity leave, Pippa Middleton kept the family style alive and well this weekend at the wedding of Lady Melissa and Thomas van Straubenzee, held at the Alnwick castle in Northumberland, England. Thanks to our friends over at Pippa Middleton Style on Facebook, her fans were quick to ID her outfit—a black and white patterned peplum dress by Tabitha Webb topped off with a fascinator by Olivia Roat Millinery. We love how she works two trends into one (peplum and black and white) without overdoing it. Way to go, Pippa.

Plus, see more Pippa outfits!

