Pippa Middleton Celebrated Her 32nd Birthday With a 50-Mile Race

Leave it to the always-active Pippa Middleton to give us major #fitspo, even on her birthday. The royal in-law rang in her 32nd year on Sunday, but instead of celebrating with champagne and cake, Middleton did quite the opposite. On Monday, she competed in ÖTILLÖ, a 50-mile swim and run race in Stockholm, Sweden.

The grueling competition includes swimming between 26 islands and running across them. But Pippa wasn't alone in the race—she was joined by her brother, James Middleton, her ex-boyfriend James Matthews, and her friend Jöns Bartholdson. But despite the tough race, which she finished in just over 13 hours, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister was all smiles as cameras snapped her and her teammates' photos, even stopping to pose with the British flag after finishing the race. You go, Pippa.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs in a String Bikini in St. Barts