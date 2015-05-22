Splendid in Stripes: Pippa Middleton Steps Out in a Perfectly Preppy Outfit

May 22, 2015 @ 6:30 pm

Another day, another stylish Pippa Middleton spotting. The royal-in-law stepped out to attend a media event at The Waterside Inn in Bray, U.K., and her perfectly preppy ensemble gave us major nautical vibes.

For the springtime soirée, Middleton donned a chic black-and-white striped dress complete with a knotted bow belt at the waist and sleek side pleats. She topped off her look with matching cream pumps, understated jewerly, and her signature gentle waves. One thing's certain: Pippa's style never seems to miss a beat.

