Pippa Middleton Just Third-Wheeled Meghan Markle and Sister Kate's Wimbledon Outing

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had a surprise guest join them at Wimbledon on Saturday morning: Kate's younger sister, Pippa.

For their first appearance as a trio, Pippa joined the duchesses in the Royal Box to watch Meghan's pal Serena Williams play against Simona Halep. Wearing a breezy blue floral dress, round sunglasses, and a pretty side braid, Pippa appeared to be having a blast in her seat next to Meghan.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In fact, the entire group looked like they were genuinely enjoying each other's company courtside, despite rumors of an "orchestrated" photo-op between Kate and Meghan at Harry's polo match earlier this week. See for yourself:

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

However, Meghan and Kate weren't attached at the hip the entire time. Kate fulfilled her royal duties before the tournament and met with some junior players, while Meghan, who is still on maternity leave, arrived later and headed straight to her seat.

Still, all things considered, it looks like a feud-free day to us.