Pippa Middleton Could Pass for a Pro Cyclist on Her Bike in London

Need a jolt of end-of-week fitness motivation? Turn to Pippa Middleton.

The 33-year-old royal is notoriously on top of her workout regimen, not only regularly stepping out in athletic gear but also completing marathons in far-from-home places like, say, the Great Wall of China.

On Tuesday, Middleton did what any happy English person would do on a warm summer day: she rode her bicycle. For her London outing, she kept it casual in black leggings, a neon pink top, matching sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back and, if you look closely, she didn’t forget her wedding ring at home.

Impressively, though, Middleton’s biceps shone as she steadied herself on the basket-adorned bike, looking as though she could take on an Olympic cyclist in a race.

The royal hit the streets of London in black leggings and a neon pink top that perfectly matched her sneakers. Talk about #fitspo. XPOS/Backgrid

Since marrying James Matthews in May, the household name has returned to her life in London, walking about the city in floral dresses and keeping it elegant at Wimbledon.

RELATED: Our Favorite Celebrities on Bikes

Consider her the ultimate source of #fitspo.