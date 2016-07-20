Pippa Middleton Flashes Her Huge Engagement Ring While Running in London
It looks like Pippa Middleton is already working on her pre-wedding fitness. The newly engaged star was snapped taking a solo run in London today, and the bride-to-be looked happier than ever.
For her jog, the super fit 32-year-old donned a white tank top and pink running shorts that she paired with a blue Nike baseball hat and matching sneakers. But what really caught our eye? Her dazzling Art Deco-inspired Asscher cut engagement ring, which reportedly cost upwards of $260,000. It seems like her new sparkler is the perfect accessory for an athlete such as herself, who has participated in ski races, marathons, and a multitude of other sporting competitions.
But this is isn't the first time that Middleton has been spotted since confirming her engagement to financier James Matthews earlier this week. She stepped out this morning in a gorgeous floral frock and tan wedges, and she was all smiles.
The engaged life definitely suits this beautiful Brit.