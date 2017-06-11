Did Pippa Go and Upstage the Bride Again? 

Our favorite lovebirds are back from their honeymoon, and they're looking better than ever—almost too good.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were all we could talk about after their amazing wedding in May, but they've been staying out of the spotlight ever since tying the knot. Yesterday, the newlyweds made their first big public appearance since their big day to attend a friend's wedding in Stockholm, Sweden—and looked amazing while doing so.

For the nuptials of Jöns Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad at Oscar Church, Middleton wore a gorgeous black and white floral dress by Erdem (£2,720, erdem.com). The bohemian-inspired gown featured a high neck and tiered skirt, and Middleton kept her hair loose around her shoulders for the special day. But people are questioning if the partially-white dress is wedding appropriate or if it pulled focus from the woman of the hour. Did Pippa pull another Pippa and upstage the bride?

Matthews, on the other hand, kept it classic in a sharp black suit, complete with a white bow tie, vest, and tailcoats. The two looked happily in love as they entered the wedding hand in hand!

After their own nuptials, Middleton and Matthews embarked on a lavish honeymoon, first visiting the beautiful island of Tetiaroa before heading to Australia.

The pair have returned home after their amazing getaway, and now they're happily celebrating the love of their friends—sounds like a charmed life to us! And about that dress—what do you think?